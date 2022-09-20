scorecardresearch
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can you answer the Rs 7.5 crore question that made Kavita Chawla quit the show?

Kavita Chawla walked away with Rs 1 crore from Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

kaun banega crorepati 14, kavita chawlaKavita Chawla became the first 'crorepati' of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Kavita Chawla became the first ‘crorepati’ of this season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Tuesday. The contestant made it to the Rs 7.5 crore question, but decided to quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show.

The question that made Kavita quit was ‘Gundappa Vishwanath, the first Indian to score a double century on first-class debut, achieved that feat against which team?’ The options were – A. Services, B. Andhra, C. Maharashtra, D. Saurashtra.

After quitting, Kavita guessed Services, which was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Andhra.

Kavita Chawla earlier told indianexpress.com that she has wanted to be on the hot seat ever since the show launched in the year 2000. In the previous season, she made it to the Fastest Finger First round, but could not reach the hot seat.

“Last year, when I couldn’t reach the hot seat from the fastest finger first round, I was so heartbroken. I remember sitting on the set and crying my heart out. Amitabh Bachchan ji then came forward and told me not to be demotivated. His words kept echoing in my mind and I decided to come back, this time with the mission to win,” she told indianexpress.com.

Kavita added, “I have always believed education and knowledge will take you places. Through this platform, I would like to tell everyone that never feel that educating women is worthless as they can change the world. They will make you proud. I have gratitude towards my parents who supported me and I hope every parent will help their daughters too.”

