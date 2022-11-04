scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

KBC 14: Anupam Kher talks about Amitabh Bachchan’s love for food, superstar reveals his favorite street food spot in Delhi

Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and KBC 14 host Amitabh Bachchan will promote their upcoming film Uunchai on the game show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher promote their film Uunchai on co-star Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is seen as the quizmaster on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. However, in an upcoming special episode, Big B will also be seen promoting his film Uunchai with close friends and co-stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. The four of them got nostalgic on the show and shared some interesting behind-the-scene tidbits.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Amitabh, who studied in a college in Delhi, reveals that best ‘chaat’ is found in the capital’s Bengali Market. Behind the shop they used for the film, there was a lane back in the day where he would enjoy chaat and paani puri. Anupam then goes on to reveal that Amitabh likes to have food like “it’s the tastiest food in the world”. Boman also adds that every time there was a food sequence during the shoot, Big B would have the food before the shoot.

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan says he has given up on non-vegetarian food, sweets, rice: ‘Jaya loves eating fish’

The age of all actors in real life is perfect for their characters in Uunchai. However, Anupam Kher revealed on the show that initially Boman Irani wasn’t ready to become part of the film due to personal reasons.

To this, Boman confessed that at the time of the film’s casting, he was in a different state of mind as during Covid he had lost relatives and his best friend. It was Anupam who then called him after having a conversation with Sooraj Barjatya. Anupam was very impressed with the narration and then called Boman and told him he needs to be a part of the film by hook or by crook. Anupam revealed that he was aware of Boman’s mental state but convinced him that missing out on this film was like depriving himself of a good film.

Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, also stars Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Sarika. The film revolves around the bond of friendship and how some friends decide to scale Mount Everest to fulfill the wish of their friend, who passed away.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 04:22:29 pm
