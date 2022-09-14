scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan says his father responded to every letter sent by his fans, would post them himself

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan shared how his dad and Indian poet-writer, Harivansh Rai Bachchan wrote a lot of letters to his fans and friends.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan, big bKaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan was happy to talk about the 'charm' of the handwritten letter. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan often shares personal anecdotes on his hit quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, while interacting with the audience. In the ongoing season of KBC, Big B has often spoken about his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan.

In a recent KBC episode, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed contestant Jyotirmayee Mallick to the hot seat. She is an assistant superintendent with the Indian Postal Service.

Also read |KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 50 lakh question that made Aneri Arya quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show?

A curious Amitabh Bachchan asked her whether the relevance of post has reduced over the years due to the internet, and also recalled old times when the ‘dakiya (postaman)’ was nothing less than a hero. “In our era, the postman was our hero because he/she was the only one who used to be our source of communication. He only used to bring letters to our houses. We used to respect them a lot,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan was happy to talk about the ‘charm’ of the handwritten letter. Big B shared, “When you open the letter you get dry petals or rose petals kept in the letters, that kept the charm going.”

The actor also shared how his dad wrote a lot of letters to his fans and friends. “My father used to write a lot of letters to his fans and friends. Every day he used to write 50 to 100 letters, he would answer each and every person’s letter on his own. He used to write on small postcards and then would fold them properly and would post them himself. When I used to ask him why he is going again to the post office, he would say ‘I am going to see if the card was sent or not’.”

Amitabh Bachchan added that people often approach him and show him letters written by his father. He added that some have hundreds of letters from the famous poet and have even published them. Bachchan said that he requests people to give him the letter and people oblige him too.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:13:49 am
Next Story

Investors’ wealth tumbles Rs 2.21 lakh crore in early trade

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data
In Karnataka

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today
Sukesh extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Experts decode link between monkeypox & inflammation of heart muscles

Experts decode link between monkeypox & inflammation of heart muscles

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement