Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan’s Uunchai co-stars Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher left teary-eyed on Kaun Banega Crorepati as they talk about their children

Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher featured on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 to promote their film, Uunchai.

Anupam KherAnupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani featured on KBC 14

The cast of Uunchai featured on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher sat on the hot seat and turned emotional at the end of the episode, as Amitabh shared their children’s video messages for them.

Sikander Kher, Masaba Gupta, Danesh and Kayoze Irani talked about the best qualities of their parents, leaving them in tears. Masaba, who mentioned that Neena has the ‘ability to laugh about herself’, added that one of her drawbacks is that she is too emotional about people. “Woh logon ke leke bahut emotional ho jaati hai, woh bhi bewakoof log. So I tell her, treat people for what they are. Treat them as they are. Now she understands it.” About what she would like to change about her mother, Masaba said, “She often says that she wishes that she had received offers earlier in life, just like she’s getting now. But, I just keep telling her to be grateful and to use this time and enjoy.”

Also Read |‘Haye’: Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction has Neena Gupta in splits as he gets a backrub from Anupam Kher on KBC sets. Watch

Sikander Kher said in his video video message, “Something that he told me that has always stayed with me, is that keep working, and you’ll get more work. And I see that in him. I see his attitude towards work.” He added, “Just want to thank you, dad. You’ve supported me for my entire life. You’ve given me everything. I don’t think a thank you is enough. That will always be there. I love you.” Sikander said that Anupam is too trusting of people, and that could be a drawback. “He trusts anyone immediately, and most of the time, he really hasn’t thought about him, and it doesn’t work out well for him,” he said.

After this, Anupam Kher agreed that children don’t express themselves much to their parents, but he’s grateful for ‘other mediums’. “Father and son never express love so openly, I just saw what Abhishek did for you on your birthday, he spoke so lovingly–and I realised that this is the actual relationship,” he told Amitabh Bachchan, referring to Abhishek Bachchan’s emotional speech on his birthday.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai is a slice-of-life film that also stars Parineeti Chopra. It will be released in theatres on November 11.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 09:54:46 am
