Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Prize money bumped up to Rs 7.5 cr in Amitabh Bachchan show, here are all the changes introduced this year

The much-loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will return soon, but with a few surprising twists. The show will now have a new money slot of Rs 7.5 crore, to commemorate the 75th year of independence. In a new KBC promo, Amitabh Bachchan congratulates a contestant named Santosh who has won Rs 1 crore, and asks him whether he would like to answer the next question. The contestant is beset by doubts as a montage is shown of several people reminding him that he would lose a lot of money of he gets the answer wrong.

Amitabh comforts him and says, “If you answer the question correctly, then you win ₹7.5 crore. But, even if your answer is wrong, you still win ₹75 lakh.” He then tells the audience, “Yes it is true. Marking the 75th year of Indian independence, KBC now has a new slot.”

Iss saal KBC mein hoga kuch naya, jackpot hoga ₹7.5 Crores ka aur judega ₹75 lakh ka ek naya padaav. #KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/xqV8xyUXvV — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 9, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted KBC since 2000, while Shah Rukh Khan played host in 2008. The premiere date for Season 14 is yet to be announced.

KBC 13 saw several crorepatis, including Sahil Ahirwar, Himani Bundela and Geeta Gour. The season also saw starry guest appearances from various film stars in the midst of promotions, including Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone, the entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as well as cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the films Jhund and Runway 34. He has the sci-fi film Brahmastra lined up for release in September.