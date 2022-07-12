scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Prize money bumped up to Rs 7.5 cr in Amitabh Bachchan show, here are all the changes introduced this year

Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will have a few exciting changes in Season 14.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 11:56:47 am
amitabh bachchan kbcAmitabh Bachchan changes the game (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

The much-loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will return soon, but with a few surprising twists. The show will now have a new money slot of Rs 7.5 crore, to commemorate the 75th year of independence. In a new KBC promo, Amitabh Bachchan congratulates a contestant named Santosh who has won Rs 1 crore, and asks him whether he would like to answer the next question. The contestant is beset by doubts as a montage is shown of several people reminding him that he would lose a lot of money of he gets the answer wrong.

Also Read |KBC 13: The Rs 12.5 lakh question that made Osheen quit, but not before she quizzed Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh comforts him and says, “If you answer the question correctly, then you win 7.5 crore. But, even if your answer is wrong, you still win 75 lakh.” He then tells the audience, “Yes it is true. Marking the 75th year of Indian independence, KBC now has a new slot.”

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted KBC since 2000, while Shah Rukh Khan played host in 2008. The premiere date for Season 14 is yet to be announced.

KBC 13 saw several crorepatis, including Sahil Ahirwar, Himani Bundela and Geeta Gour. The season also saw starry guest appearances from various film stars in the midst of promotions, including Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty,  Rajkummar Rao, Kriti SanonKatrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone, the entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as well as cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investmentPremium
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investment

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the films Jhund and Runway 34. He has the sci-fi film Brahmastra lined up for release in September.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

baahubali prequel
7 Years of Baahubali The Beginning: Five best sequences from the film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement