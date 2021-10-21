Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 winner Sahil Ahirwar: The fame and money will not shake my beliefs and ambition

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 on Thursday got its latest crorepati in Sahil Ahirwar. The 19-year-old from Madhya Pradesh became the second crorepati after Himani Bundela in the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show. The young man is prepping to crack the UPSC exam and dreams of bringing about a change around him by being an IAS officer.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sahil shared that he is overwhelmed with the love and appreciation he has been receiving. He also said that he never expected to return as a ‘crorepati’ but always knew he would do well on the show. “I have always been inclined towards social science, and have been studying hard for my administrative exams. That has really helped me while preparing for KBC. Also, I believe in giving my 100 per cent in whatever I do, be it studies, sports, or even co-curricular activities. Hence, I was sure I will do well on the show but never imagined that I could reach the crore mark.”

While Sahil Ahirwar is yet to decide how he will spend his prize money, buying a house and giving his family a better life are on top of his list. He also shared that given he was having a hard time getting selected for the hot seat, his family was quite worried. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and for two days, I just sat there waiting. However, my family, friends and even my teachers told me that they were confident that I will manage to do well,” he said.

Talking about host Amitabh Bachchan, Sahil shared that he was amazed to see the veteran so energetic on the set. “He is so cool that one can open up their heart to him. He is so humble, and whatever I say, it will never be enough for him. He is truly a superstar, and I was just awestruck sitting opposite him.”

While winning a lump sum amount made his day, Sahil Ahirwar shared that it was his ‘crush’ Taapsee Pannu’s tweet for him that won his heart. On the show, he had spoken about his love for the actor with Big B. Reposting the promo video, Taapsee congratulated Sahil and even said that they will eat Chole Bature someday. Beaming with excitement, the 19-year-old said, “She is just amazing and great. I didn’t even know that she had posted the tweet, and when I got to know, I was jumping with joy. I have taken a screenshot of the tweet and will definitely frame it soon. I feel I became a crorepati the second time with Taapsee’s tweet.”

Sahil also assured that fame and money will not shake his beliefs and ambition as he will continue to prepare for his competitive exams. “I didn’t even know what UPSC was. I just dreamt of being an IAS officer. It is my goal and I will continue to pursue that,” he concluded.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony TV.