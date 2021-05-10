Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: How to register for Amitabh Bachchan’s game show?

Amitabh Bachchan recently kicked off Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, and starting tonight, one can register for the game show. From May 10, the registration will happen through text messages and the SonyLIV app.

Inviting people to register, Big B, in a 20-second video, talks about how one can complete the distance between dream and reality by trying. The KBC host also shares that he and the hot seat are waiting for people, and that they too should gear up for the show now.

“Aapke aur aapke sapnon ne beech ka fasla kitna hai? Teen aksharon ka, koshish. Toh apne sapne sakaar karne ke liye uthaiye phone aur hojaiye tayar. Kuyuni 10 May se shuru horahe hai mere sawal aur aapke KBC 13 ke registration. Hotseat aur main intezaar kar rahe hai aapka. Aap bhi bas tayar hojaiye (The distance between you and your dreams is all about trying. So get ready to fulfil all your dreams and pick up your phone, as KBC 13 registrations are set to begin from May 10. We are waiting for you, so gear up).”

Similar to last year, this time too, the entire audition process will happen digitally. The audition process will have four rounds – registration, screening, online audition and personal interview. The first round will happen between May 10-20. Participants, who answer the question correctly, will be shortlisted through a computerised process, and will be reached through a call for the next round in the next seven days.

Selected contestants will have to then submit an introductory video and also take a general knowledge test to qualify for the next round. The online audition will happen exclusively through the SonyLIV app. Selected contestants will be invited for a personalised video call, after which, only a few will get the chance to participated in the ‘fastest finger first’ round, and win an opportunity to share the stage with Amitabh Bachchan.

KBC 12 registration process

1. From May 10 till May 20, keep an eye on Sony TV at 9 pm as Amitabh Bachchan will ask a question.

2. You will have 24 hours to send in the correct answer.

3. You can answer the questions through SMS (charges applied) or through the SonyLIV app.

4. For text message, you will need to write KBC followed by the correct option, your age and gender. Type KBC<space>A/B/C/D<space>Age<space>Gender and send the message to 509093.

5. Only the first message from each number will be accepted.

5. In case you don’t have a cable connection at home, download the SonyLIV app. The KBC 13 registration section is already open, and at 9 pm, the question will appear on the app.

6. You would need to choose your language preference and also share details like age, gender, and residence on the app. Also, please put your correct phone number as all communication will happen through the phone.

7. Only Indian citizens aged 18+ are allowed to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati.

8. Contestants who have previously been selected for the show are barred from registering again.

9. There is no limitation to the number of times you can try. It means you can answer questions every day in the given period.

10. In case you get selected, you will receive a call from the makers for the next round. Time and again, the team has cautioned the audience that KBC doesn’t charge for participation. So do not fall for any scam.

An adaptation of Who Wants to be Millionaire?, Kaun Banega Crorepati was launched in 2000. While Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of the show since its inception, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into his shoes in the third season as the former was recovering from a health emergency. Last season, in a record of sorts, four women – Nazia Nasim, Mohita Sharma, Anupa Das and Dr Neha Shah – emerged as winners winning a crore each.