Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 introduces 5 big changes: No fastest finger first, audience poll returns in Amitabh Bachchan show

The Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is set to hit television screens from next week. With the theme of ‘Jawaab Aap Hi Ho’ the season will celebrate every human and their right to ‘gyaan, dhyaan and samman’, and will once again have Amitabh Bachchan taking charge as the host.

Excited about getting back to KBC, the thespian in a statement shared that he can never get enough of this show. As he celebrates his 21-year association with the team, Big B added that he was excited to welcome the studio audience back.

“It was probably for the first time, last season, that the studio audience wasn’t a part of the show and we saw a major change in the lifelines as well. I for one truly missed them and their energy… it’s infectious! I am happy that the studio audience is back this season with a newfound vigor and so is the lifeline – Audience Poll. It’s an enriching experience for me, each year, to be surrounded by contestants from all walks of life and I look forward to an engaging and fulfilling gameplay. These contestants inspire me in every way,” he shared.

Consultant on KBC, Siddhartha Basu further shared that it’s heartening to know that KBC remains such a strong family favourite, and still resonates with viewers across the social spectrum, and from all age groups. Talking further about the theme of the season, he said, “Each season, we’ve seen participants coming on to the hot seat from across the country, with varied levels of education and occupations, each with a distinct dream and story. Among a host of reasons that drives them, a key one is the search for ‘sammaan’ or respect. And they win that respect along with what can be life-changing amounts of winnings through a knowledge game. Gyan or knowledge is what provides a level playing field in our society, and viewers can now look forward to an exciting and entertaining new season of the show with a signature offering of gyan, dhan, and sammaan.”

Before you get ready to watch Big B and his computer ji start the game show, here’s all that’s new in KBC 13.

1. The biggest change in format is that the ‘fastest finger first’ round has been modified to ‘Fastest Finger First – Triple Test’. This year, instead of one where they had to put the answers in chronological form, contestants will now have to take three general knowledge questions with four options. A leaderboard will showcase the time taken by each contestant, and the one to answer all three questions correctly in the shortest time will head straight to the hot seat.

2. With the studio audience being reinstated, the lifeline ‘audience poll’ will be back this season. The other three lifelines would continue to be 50:50, Ask The Expert and Flip The Question.

3. Unlike the previous couple of seasons where Amitabh Bachchan hosted real life heroes in the Karamveer episode, season 13 will celebrate Shaandaar Shukravaar every Friday. In the special episode, celebrity guests from all walks of life will play the game for a social cause.

4. The game timer that keeps contestants at the edge of their seat has been renamed ‘‘Dhuk-Dhuki ji’. Quite apt given it makes everyone’s heart race as it ticks.

5. The new set has been given a fresh look and feel. While the floor has been designed with LED, the use of Augmented Reality will add more spunk. A refreshed motorized virtual ceiling and gameplay graphics have also been re-engineered.

For the knowledge enthusiasts, KBC Play Along will be available on SonyLIV, where one can play the game live and win exciting prizes. The top scorers can also get a chance to join Amitabh Bachchan for the real game in the last week of the season.

Starting August 23, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will air on Monday-Friday, 9 pm on Sony TV.