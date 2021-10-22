Amitabh Bachchan’s is so impressed with Sonu Nigam and Shaan, he introduces antakshari on KBC 13

Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is all set to host Shaan and Sonu Nigam tonight, for the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. While playing the game with host Amitabh Bachchan, the popular playback singers will also indulge in a round of antakshari. They will also share some interesting facts about their personal lives on the show.

Shaan and Sonu Nigam will donate the winning amount to a trust working for residents of old age homes. While talking about parents, Shaan will reveal that he realised his dad was an influential person when he saw him on friendly terms with Kishore Kumar. Talking about an evening when the iconic singer was to record a track for Shaan’s father Manas Mukherjee, he saw them step outside in a single umbrella. He also noticed how Kishore Kumar was putting his hands on his father’s shoulder. “That day I knew my father was a big personality,” shared Shaan.

Sonu Nigam too opened up about his father while in a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan. He shared that when he moved to Mumbai, his father gave him some important life lessons. He also revealed that he doesn’t know how to sign cheques and whenever anyone in the family needs money, they ask from his father. “I still do not know how to fill cheques and there’s no locker in my house. So, if my wife needs money, she tells me, I tell Saira and Saira calls my father. And he says, ‘What happened? Are the monthly expenses a lot this time?’ I am 48 years old and till date, if I have earned Rs 10, it goes to my dad. I want that father should always be giving us and never have to take anything from us,” he concluded.

The trio, while talking about music will engage in a fun antakshari session, and Sonu and Shaan will take it upon themselves to only sing Big B’s songs. Impressed by their vocals, the host will also be seen introducing a new rule, they will have to sing a song whenever they complete a ‘padav’ in the show. The guests will graciously accept the rule and enthrall the audience with their mesmerising songs.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs at 9 pm on Sony TV.