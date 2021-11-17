KBC 13: 15-year-old Manas to play for 1 crore on Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13′s Student’s Week special episode will witness a 15-year-old student Manas playing for 1 crore points on Wednesday’s episode. Amitabh Bachchan seems thoroughly impressed with the teenager. The Instagram handle of Sony TV shared a promo from the episode with the caption, “Sirf apne hi nahi, par saare future entrepreneurs ki wishes poori karne ka sapna lekar Manas aa chuke hai humare hostseat par! Kya yeh crorepati bankar apna sapna saakar kar payenge? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #StudentsWeekSpecial episode, aaj raat 9 baje sirf sony par.”

The promo shows that Manas wants to support entrepreneurs and encourage start-ups when he grows up. He also speaks about his aims of being an angel investor. The children who win KBC earns points, which will be turned into money once they turn 18.

This week, KBC 13 is hosting a special Students Week in honour of Children’s Day that was celebrated on November 14. A special promo for the week was shared by Sony TV earlier.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan hosted Sonu Sood and Kapil Sharma on KBC 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode. The episode was a laughter riot that saw Kapil cracking jokes as Amitabh Bachchan enjoyed his hilarious observations.

Sonu Sood and Kapil Sharma won Rs 25 lakh which they donated to Sood Charity Foundation under which the former is building a hospital that will provide free medication to the needy.