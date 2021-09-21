KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says he wants to take contestant out on a date

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
September 21, 2021 6:11:15 pm
Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently airing on Sony TV.

There’s always room for surprises and fun on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Sony TV on Tuesday posted a couple of teaser videos for the upcoming episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show. Featuring two contestants, Oshin Patwa and Namrata, the teasers are hilarious and adorable as Amitabh Bachchan strike a personal rapport with the women.

Oshin Patwa is a social media influencer, and in the short clip she can be seen explaining to Bachchan what being an influencer means and the megastar then asks her if she is paid to promote products on social media. To which she replies, “I don’t have enough followers.” Bachchan then goes to joke that despite a sizable following, he is not paid for any promotions that he does of other artistes’ movies.

Later, Oshin asks a few questions to Bachchan about his personal style, showing him a couple of his photos. Bachchan shares how one particular shirt that he once wore was gifted to him by son Abhishek Bachchan and a pair of quirky sunglasses were a present from granddaughter Aaradhya.

In the next video, Bachchan is seen flirting with contestant Namrata, complimenting her necklace and asking him to address him as, “Amit”. The contestant is left blushing while the audience erupts into laughter. Kaun Banega Crorepati is running in its 13th edition. The season began late last month.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
