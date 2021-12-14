KBC 13: Disha Parmar is ‘elated’ to be on Amitabh Bachchan’s show, Maniesh Paul says he is ‘fanboy for life’

The Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 finale week is underway and on Tuesday’s episode, the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show will see television actor Disha Parmar and host-actor Maniesh Paul take the hot seat. Disha took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes photos from the set of KBC.

She shared in the caption, “This feeling was so surreal!😍😍 So elated that I could be a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Finale Week. Don’t forget to catch me on tonight’s episode along with the lovelies @manieshpaul @additigupta @aslichandni and of course THE @amitabhbachchan 🤩🤩 (Also there’s a cute little surprise too 🥰🥰) 9PM only on @sonytvofficial.”

The episode will also see actors Additi Gupta and Chandni Sharma as guests. The BTS photos suggest that apart from playing the quiz, Disha and Maniesh will challenge Amitabh Bachchan to perform a few kitchen chores.

Maniesh Paul previously took to Instagram to talk about his excitement of being on KBC. He shared, “Koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti…from MALVIYA NAGAR NEW DELHI to the HOT SEAT in front of the man who inspired me to be in the city of dreams @amitabhbachchan sir Yes im a fanboy for life!! Super excited for this one …do watch us on @sonytvofficial tomorrow for a special episode of #kaunbanegacrorepati at 9pm…the good thing is its for a good cause…all my winnings from the episode will go to @khushiyaanorg Toh deviyon aur sajjanno milte hain kal…”

In an earlier promo, it was revealed that the finale week will also host the team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – director Abhishek Kapoor and actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. Badshah and Neha Kakkar will also be seen through the finale week.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is all set to wrap up this week. And as a means to say thank you to fans, the makers have planned a special ‘Shaandaar Shukriya’ week for its audience which will see many celebrities on the popular show.