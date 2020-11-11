Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 winner Nazia Nasim: It was a Slumdog Millionaire moment for me

Nazia Nasim is the first 'crorepati' of KBC 12. (Photo: PR Handout)

On Wednesday, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 got its first crorepati in Nazia Nasim. The Delhi resident, who works as a communication manager with Royal Enfield, answered 15 questions correctly and took home Rs 1 crore from the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Nazia Nasim opened up about her big win, her family’s reaction and meeting Big B. She also revealed how she plans to use her prize money.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Has the big win finally sunk in?

It still feels very unreal to me. I am just overwhelmed with the reception by my family and friends. There are a few friends and family, who were not in touch, and they took efforts to call and congratulate me. I think it’s not just about winning the show but also rekindling old relationships. Even when a stranger wins on the show, we feel happy and proud. And so, I feel privileged and overwhelmed with all the love coming in.

Did the fact that you are also the first crorepati of the season make the win sweeter?

Yes. However, I would have been equally happy if any other woman had done it. I am a big propagator of women’s rights, and feel happy when women thrive. I hope I manage to give confidence to girls in smaller cities after this. Not many get that exposure, and the right to make a choice. I am thankful that I had parents who gave me wings to fly. I just hope that the same works out for every young girl.

While you were on the hot seat, did you expect to win? Describe that moment for us.

Not at all, it was surreal completely. I never knew that I would go so far. I think there was some kind of divine energy, and I could feel that from the start. Honestly, it was quite a smooth run for me. And after I crossed a particular threshold, I could see my dream turning into a reality. I was on the edge of my seat, and so were my mother and husband, who were present on the set. When Mr Bachchan, in his inimitable style, announced ‘ek crore,’ I got really emotional. I was literally crying then. It was gracious of him to stand up and applaud me.

Amitabh Bachchan also seemed to be quite impressed with your game. Tell us more about your experience of meeting him.

I don’t think there’s a single person in the country who is not enamoured by his aura. However, when he walked inside the set, he just became one of us. No tantrums or starry air, and he would talk so kindly to everyone. Amitabh ji and the entire crew really wants you to win, and they’d push and keep motivating everyone. He was also cracking jokes. The fact that makes him so great is his modesty. It was inspiring to interact with him. Also, he kept telling me that he was proud of me. Now, I have never even dreamt that someone as big as him would say that. I think it was more than any crores. Something that can never be valued.

How did KBC 12 happen?

It’s been 20 years, and ever since it first aired, I have been hooked on to the show. KBC is also a very aspirational show, especially for middle class and small city people. It is the first show that actually gives you a chance to talk to a celeb who is larger than life and god-like. The show is definitely more than just the money. For the last 8-10 seasons, I have been trying to get through. My mother really motivated me to participate, and as luck would have it, here I am.

Could you share more about your preparation to participate in the show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a show that gives a chance to everybody. There is no set parameter or required talent to win it. It tests your knowledge that you’ve accumulated over the years. The questions are not usually black and white or what you will find in textbooks. It works on your analytical capabilities and how well can you read through it. I was just discussing it with someone that it was like a Slumdog Millionaire moment for me. There were certain questions where I was thinking that I have taught my son about this. So the strings kept coming in and joined together to make me win. The show is not something you can prep for in a month or two. It really tests your cumulative knowledge, confidence, and the will to go far in the game.

How’s the celebration back home?

So I have a huge family in Ranchi, and they are absolutely going crazy. Everyone is just freaked out and plan to celebrate and watch the episode together. However, given the pandemic, I don’t know how much will we be able to do. But it’s overwhelming seeing so much love pouring in. It’s a once in a lifetime experience for all of us.

It might be too soon to ask, but how do you plan to use the prize money?

Honestly, I haven’t really thought about it. I have two sets of parents, and some amount will be spent making sure their health is secure. I also have a 10-year-old son, who is a soccer buff. So some of it would go into his training and future. We are yet to sit and discuss, but we will make sure that we are also able to make a difference in the lives of people around us.

Did you miss not winning Rs 7 crore?

All I can say is that it has been a wonderful experience. And anyone who feels they have it in them, please go to KBC. It will change your life.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 airs on Sony TV.

