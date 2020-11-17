Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 winner Mohita Sharma: Was not on KBC for money

Mohita Sharma became the second contestant to win Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. (Photo: PR Handout)

“This season seems to be about woman power. It’s really nice to see two of them become crorepatis in a span of a week. I am sure it will motivate other women,” shared Mohita Sharma, the second contestant to take home Rs 1 crore from Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Last week, Delhi resident Nazia Nasim had won the same amount on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted reality show.

The 2017-batch IPS officer is posted in Bari Brahmana, Jammu and Kashmir. Sharma is married to an IFS officer, and it was his dream to be on KBC. For the loving wife, this was merely an opportunity to fulfil her husband’s long-standing wish. The fierce officer also impressed the host with her knowledge and calm gameplay.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Mohita Sharma opened up about becoming a crorepati, and interacting with Big B.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Tell us about the moment when Amitabh Bachchan announced you as the crorepati.

It was a dream come true moment for me. As I have already mentioned, more than me, it was my husband who wanted to see this happen. I was a mere means to fulfil his dream. When he announced my answer was correct, I was overjoyed and had goosebumps. I really did not expect something like this would happen to me. The emotions are yet to sink in, and I think only after I watch the episode, will I accept this win.

Can you also share the journey from the fastest finger first chair to the hot seat. What was going in your mind?

When we had arrived on set, we had multiple trial runs of the fastest finger first round. I came first in most of them and so was quite confident. However, when the game began, I was third, and I realised that the pressure was doing more harm than good. When the first contestant was on the hot seat, I kept practising how I could move my fingers faster. Thankfully it worked, and finally got through in the second round.

How long have you been trying to be on KBC?

Honestly, I never gave it a thought. I have never registered or even followed the show. My husband has been trying for it for the last 20 years, and this time when he registered, he asked me to do the same. That’s how it all started. And I was lucky enough to get a call. This is why I call myself just a means to fulfil his dreams.

(Her husband Rushal Garg joins in) I really wanted to visit the sets of the show, and see how it’s shot. Even though I couldn’t clear the round, I could experience all of it thanks to her.

Did you expect that Mohita will become a crorepati?

Rushal: As she said on the show, the aim was to reach the hot seat. Also, she was wary of the image of her uniform, and wanted to perform well. She has been really studying for the past couple of months for KBC. Seeing that I felt she would cross 25 or 50 lakh, but I did not think she will come home as a crorepati. I was so tensed throughout the time, and was reading mantras. I was really proud that she could achieve this.

Given that you are in civil services, did the years of studies help you crack KBC?

It did actually, as most of our concepts are clear, and we are used to remembering more things than a normal person. Of course, a lot of time has passed, and we forget or push things to our subconscious mind. This is why while I was quarantining before the show, I really read up a lot on current affairs, and even geography, the option I had chosen for ‘flip the question’. I think that really helped.

Big B seemed really impressed with you and has even started following you on social media. What do you think made him your fan?

Even I want to ask the same question to him (laughs). I feel really honoured that he appreciated me so much. Since we had a question around Instagram, we started talking about it, and hence he announced on the show that he will follow me, and he stuck to his words.

Mohita Sharma and husband Rushal Garg pose with Amitabh Bachchan on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. (Photo: PR Handout) Mohita Sharma and husband Rushal Garg pose with Amitabh Bachchan on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. (Photo: PR Handout)

How has the family been reacting? Any celebrations planned?

It’s just my husband and me in Jammu right now. However, we have planned to watch the episode together, maybe digitally to celebrate the occasion.

Any regrets of not managing to win Rs 7 crore?

I was not on the show for money. As I said, firstly, it was my husband. Secondly, I wanted to uphold my service on the platform. I wanted to play a good game, so that people respect officers more. So I am really happy, and there are no regrets.

So what’s the reaction in office?

Everyone is really happy. The day the promo dropped, I have been getting calls and messages. Even Rushal’s colleagues are excited. It’s a very different feeling.

Rushal: She has become a mini celebrity in Jammu now. Everyone has been saying the same thing that more than the money, it’s the way she displayed her knowledge that was commendable.

Any final message to people who want to be on Kaun Banega Crorepati?

I want to tell them that when you are going to KBC, prepare well. That way, you not only win big, but also get to spend more time with Big B on the hot seat. And that’s the most invaluable opportunity anyone can get. Also, a lot of times, you would get directions from your brain. If there is something in your subconscious mind, believe in that so that you don’t exhaust all your lifelines soon.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 airs on Sony TV.

