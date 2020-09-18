Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to premiere on September 28

Amitabh Bachchan resumed the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 earlier this month. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan's blog)

Get ready to welcome Amitabh Bachchan back on your television screens, as Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will go on air on September 28. Indianexpress.com has learnt that the show will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

While the makers were planning a digital press launch for KBC 12, given the tight schedule, it looks dicey at the moment. The Bollywood megastar resumed the shoot of KBC earlier this month, after recovering from coronavirus.

Given the current pandemic situation, the makers introduced strict protocols for the shoot. To maintain a safe environment, there will be no live audience on the show this season. The contestants chosen for the fastest finger first, even had to self-quarantine at a hotel, before they could enter the set.

T 3660 –

जी हाँ हुज़ूर मैं काम करता हूँ,

मैं तरह तरह के काम करता हूँ , ये kbc की लत लगी है, लोगों को

संतुष्ट करूँ बस यही अपेक्षा Sony को शुरुआत हुई है, अभी तो दिन कुछ बाक़ी हैं

स्नेह आदर प्यार मिले, तो हम आभारी हैं ~ ab ( BPMishr se prabhavit) pic.twitter.com/r3C8ZlYTKS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 15, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a poem on his blog on how people are addicted to Kaun Banega Crorepati and waiting for the same. He added that Sony TV wants him to fulfill the expectations of the audience. The thespian also mentioned that he shoots for the show for almost 12-14 hours a day.

