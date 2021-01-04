KBC 12 set to get its fourth crorepati

Mumbai resident Dr Neha Shah will win Rs 1 crore on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The episodes featuring the next crorepati will air on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Sunday, Sony TV shared a sneak peek of the upcoming episode. Dr Neha Shah, who seems to be quite smitten by Big B, is seen singing a romantic song for him. She also tells senior Bachchan that he married too soon, and could have waited. As the host asks her to concentrate on the game, she says that her focus is more on him than the prize money. Even when he announces that she has won a crore, Dr Shah showers him with some flying kisses while celebrating her big win.

Sony TV shared the video with the caption, “AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV.”

AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV.@SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/kXOmIs2LGX — sonytv (@SonyTV) January 3, 2021

45-year-old Dr Neha Shah belongs to a family of doctors. A frontline warrior, she has actively worked in both government and private clinics to treat Covid-19 patients in the last few months. On the show, Dr Shah will talk about creating her own identity and starting a clinic while interacting with host Amitabh Bachchan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has already seen three crorepatis in Nazia Nasim, Mohita Sharma and Anupa Das. However, none of the contestants managed to win the jackpot amount of Rs 7,00,00,000.