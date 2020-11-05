Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to get its first crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12's first crorepati is Nazia Nasim. (Photo: SonyTV/ Instragram)

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to get its first crorepati in Nazia Nasim. The Delhi resident will win Rs 1 crore in the episode that will air on November 11. Nazia works as a communication manager with Royal Enfield.

Sony TV shared a promo on Thursday, revealing Nazia as the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore this season. In the video, we see Bachchan lauding her knowledge, and the way she played throughout. Calling it an ‘incredible game,’ he also shares that the winner got some few tough questions, but she managed to sail through easily. Asking her to cautiously move ahead, Big B heads towards the ‘jackpot’ question of Rs 7 crore. While Nazia mentions she has always taken risks in her life, and would take one again, sources suggest that she quit the game after winning Rs 1 crore.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 launched on September 28. Not many contestants managed to win a significant amount this year. Last year, the show had four Rs 1 crore winners.

