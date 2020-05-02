Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 registrations to start from May 9

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will air on Sony Entertainment Television. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Sony TV on Saturday announced that the registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will begin from May 9. A video featuring host Amitabh Bachchan was posted on the channel’s social media pages. The video, interestingly, has been shot by Big B at his home.

Inviting viewers to register for KBC 12, Bachchan says that while the world is at a stand-still, one cannot stop dreaming. He gives examples of how schools, shopping malls, late-night drives and hanging out with friends have taken a break. However, one’s dreams can never be affected by the lockdown. And KBC 12 is here to give those dreams wings to fly.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “As of now, we have kickstarted only the registrations. Keeping in view the current situation, for the first time, the entire audition process will be digital this year. We usually take about three months before we go on the floors. Hopefully, things will be back to normal by then, and we can give our audience another successful season.”

The audition process will be divided into four parts – registration, screening, online audition and personal interview. Every day from May 9-May 22 at 9 pm, Amitabh Bachchan will ask a question on Sony TV. In order to register, one needs to answer the question correctly. Contestants can answer the question through texts or the SonyLIV app.

Participants, who answer the registration question correctly, will be shortlisted through a computerised process, and will be reached by telephone for the next round. Post this, the online audition will take place with the help of a general knowledge test and video submission exclusively through the SonyLIV app. And finally, the selected ones will be invited for a personalised video call, after which, only a few will get the chance to be on the stage along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Writer-director Nitesh Tiwari, who has helmed the Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 promo, in a statement said, “Each year, when we start deliberating about KBC, we go through various insights which may trigger an impactful narrative. This time, however, the very environment that we are in, sets the context of the film. KBC is not just a game/quiz show for people. It’s more than that. It’s an opportunity to realize one’s dreams. One doesn’t stop dreaming given the adversity. In fact, the dreams only become more significant…and that was the trigger for this film. Shooting this film was a challenge though. First, I shot a scratch film with myself and shared it with Mr. Bachchan, for him to get an idea about my vision. After which, Mr. Bachchan shot the entire film at his own home, all by himself. I hope this campaign strikes a chord with the audience, and they participate wholeheartedly.”

