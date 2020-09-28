KBC Play Along: How to participate

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will premiere on September 28. (Photo: Screengrab/SonyLIV app)

While contestants live their dreams on the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati also gives an opportunity to viewers to win prizes through the Play Along option. This year too, the makers have some surprises planned for viewers. From 10 players winning one lakh each every day and a plethora of other prizes to the chance of playing in teams, and an exclusive video call with host Amitabh Bachchan, a lot is on offer on the SonyLIV app.

Aman Srivastava, Head – Marketing, Digital Business, Sony LIV, in a statement said, “From the first-ever digital auditions on SonyLIV to a resounding response online, this has been a year of innovations for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Our new feature ‘Har Din 10 Lakhpati’ is an extension in that direction to build the momentum around KBC Play Along and make winners out of our viewers. With 10 lakhpatis every day, we not only intend to reward viewers sitting at home, but also cater to the aspirations of countless Indians of participating in India’s biggest reality game show.”

Are you excited for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Play Along? Then read on to know how you can participate.

1. Download the SonyLIV app from Google Play or App store for free.

2. You need not be a subscriber to participate in Play Along. However, a subscriber gets extra benefits in terms of prizes.

3. Click on the Play Along option on the home page. You will need to register and update your profile on the app. Toggle between English or Hindi as per your language preference.

4. The basic rules for participation are that you must be above 18 years, and an Indian citizen. Do read the terms and regulations thoroughly before playing the game.

5. As and when the questions are asked on television, the same will be displayed on your mobile screen. You will have to select the correct answer within the stipulated time.

6. One has to Submit the answer, or else the system will not accept your answer.

7. Each right answer will win you points

8. There is no elimination for a Play Along participant. Even if you give a wrong answer, you can continue playing the game.

9. There is only one lifeline available for Play Along contestants. While subscribers can use it anytime during the game, non-subscribers will have to complete some digital tasks to avail it.

10. This season, you can also win 500 points by giving the right answer to the Fastest finger first question.

11. The makers have also introduced a Play Along Team feature, where you can create a team with friends and family. A minimum of three and maximum 10 people can be in a team. The team with the highest score can win up to Rs one lakh.

12. Only subscribers will be eligible to win the ‘lakhpati’ prize. The non-subscribers can win up to Rs 1000 as cash prize. They will, however, be eligible to win other prizes like television sets, laptops, bluetooth speakers, headphones, power banks, mobile phones, iPads and vouchers.

13. The season’s top scorer will also get a chance to win a swanky new car.

14. That’s not it, 20 lucky winners will get to have a Zoom call with host Amitabh Bachchan.

15. Lastly, selected contestants will get to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’s main show. They will be seen in the last week of the show.

Starting September 28, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

