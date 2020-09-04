Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 episodes to be filmed from September 7

KBC 12 will air on Sony TV. (Photo: Sony TV/Twitter and Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is set to hit television screens soon. On Thursday, Sony TV informed that filming of the episodes with host Amitabh Bachchan and contestants would begin from September 7. The channel also revealed the first look of the new set of the show.

The set for KBC 12 has once again been erected in Filmcity Mumbai. The team is currently giving it the final touch, and arranging safety protocols. Sharing the photos of the shining new set, the channel’s social media handle wrote, “The wait is finally over! Here’s the first look of the newly constructed KBC set. Shoot starts from 7th September ! #KBC12 #KBC @SrBachchan SPNStudioNEXT.”

A source shared with indianexpress.com that this season there would be no audience on the set during shoots. However, as each contestant can bring a family member (jodi) along, the seating area has been retained. Also, all contestants chosen for the fastest finger round have been put up in a hotel to complete a quarantine before they enter the set.

“Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from coronavirus. The team is more cautious at the moment and wants to maintain all kinds of safety measures. Everyone involved in the shoot has been limiting their social interactions. While the fear is there, most of them are excited to be back on the show. There have been a few rehearsals already to get them in sync with the SOP-based format,” added the source.

This season, for the first time, the entire audition process was done digitally. And as per the makers, the participation has been record-breaking. The source could not confirm whether there would be any changes in the format, and will Big B shoot two-episodes in a day, like previous years.

This season of Kaun Banega Crorepati comes with the theme, ‘setback ka jawaab comeback se do’. In the recently released promo, host Bachchan is seen talking about how every setback can be answered with a comeback.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is likely to launch in October.

