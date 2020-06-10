Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 digital selection process breaks records

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 conducted the audition process digitally for the first time. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 conducted the audition process digitally for the first time.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 selection process has seen unprecedented participation compared to previous years. With the lockdown in place, the audition for the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show was conducted digitally on the Sony LIV app. The platform has now shared that it witnessed more than 3.1 crore initial audition entries, and a 42 per cent jump in participation this year.

The auditions were conducted digitally on a single day via the SonyLIV app this season. These auditions saw more than 12,000 participants, which is four times the participation compared to last season.

Amogh Dusad, Programming and New Initiatives, Digital Business, Sony LIV, said in a statement, “The auditionees for the exclusive digital selection process for KBC were at an all-time high. A 3X increase in the participants signifies the yardstick of our user engagement on the SonyLIV app and the evolving preference for digital mediums amongst users. The process enabled us to reach out to a wider cross-section of the audience while innovating with the second screen initiative.”

The registration for KBC 12 was opened on May 9 and lasted for two weeks. After the registration, the digital audition took place. The auditions commenced with a General Knowledge test followed by a video uploaded by the participants. The assessment for the final round will be centred on the cumulative score, and participants with the highest scores will qualify for the personal interview. The selection of the Fastest Finger First contestants will be based on the scores of the aforementioned selection process.

The makers are yet to announce a final date for the launch of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

