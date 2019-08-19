Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: When and where to watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati returns tonight for its season 11, and so does the host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. While Shah Rukh Khan took the reins for a little while (a single season, to be precise), it is Big B who is seen as synonymous with the show.

The show is the Indian version of the British game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, and follows a similar format.

Launched 19 years ago, the game show is still very popular among television audiences as is apparent by all the hullabaloo on social media. So get ready for 65 episodes of entertainment to be broadcast over 13 weeks.

Wondering when and where to watch the show? Read on.

The show will be telecast on Sony TV, starting from today, every Monday to Friday at 9 pm. However, if you are on the move and do not have access to your TV, there is an option to watch it on SonyLIV, a video on demand streaming service by Sony. The app for SonyLIV also allows the users to play KBC right in the comfort of their home thanks to the KBC Play Along feature.

If you do not own a SonyLIV subscription, many network operators provide apps on which users can watch TV channels in India, including Sony, for free. Jio’s app is called JioTV, for instance, and allows the same.

Earlier Indianexpress.com asked Amitabh Bachchan about his emotions on the first day of shoot every season of KBC. Big B said, “It’s the opportunity of meeting contestants and knowing their stories. You know, like where they have come from, what kind of conditions they have lived in their life and what they aspire to become or be. They are so emotional. They are breathtakingly innovative in how they have conducted life and finally managed to come here.”