KBC 11: The 50-lakh question that made Usha Yadav quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Usha Yadav, the first contestant of the week, on Monday walked away with Rs 25 lakh from Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

Usha reached the hot seat after answering the ‘Fastest Fingers First’ question in 3.92 seconds. The homemaker from Prayagraj played a flawless game and won Rs 25 lakh towards the end of the episode.

Usha Yadav quit the show when she was asked the question for Rs 50 lakh. The question for Rs 50 lakh was, ‘In mythology, what was the name of Hiranyakashipu’s wife and Prahlad’s mother?’ The options given were Kapinjala, Kayadhu, Kamalakshi and Kaushiki. The correct answer was Kayadhu.

Usha had no lifelines left by this time and thus decided to quit the show as she was unsure about the answer. Had she answered incorrectly, she would have walked away with only Rs 3,20,000. Host Amitabh Bachchan cautioned her that she should only play further if she was sure about the answer.

After quitting, Usha Yadav selected Kaushiki as her answer to the Rs 50 lakh question. When it turned out to be wrong, Usha was relieved that she did not go ahead with her choice while on the hot seat.

On this season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, two contestants have won Rs 1 crore so far – Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade.