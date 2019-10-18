KBC 11: The Rs 12,50,000 question that made Pawan Kumar quit Amitabh Bachchan show

On Thursday, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 contestant Pawan Kumar Nai from Sardarshahar, Rajasthan took home Rs 6,40,000. Pawan used the lifeline to flip the question as he reached the twelfth question worth Rs 12,50,000.

The first question that appeared before him was, ’11 May 1998 was the day that India carried out nuclear tests at Pokhran. How is this day celebrated annually?’ Options were–National Science Day, National Technology Day, National Energy Conservation Day and National Atomic Day. Unsure about the answer, Pawan chose to flip the question. As senior Bachchan asked him to guess the answer, he said National Science Day which is wrong. The correct answer was National Technology Day.

After flipping the question, Pawan was asked, ‘In the Valmiki Ramayana, who, after meeting Rama and Lakshamana, ascends to heaven from a self-created funeral pyre?’ The options were–Sampati, Kabandha, Matanga, Shabari.

Pawan didn’t know the answer and with no lifeline in hand, he chose to quit the game. Upon quitting, he guessed Sampati which was incorrect. The right answer was Shabari.

Now, the contestant on the hotseat is Jalim Sai who will continue his game from the sixth question in Friday’s episode which is also the Karamveer special episode.