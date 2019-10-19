KBC 11: The Rs 12,50,000 question that made Jalim Sai quit the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’s Friday episode hosted Thursday’s rollover contestant Jalim Sai. After winning Rs 6,40,000, Sai got stuck on the twelfth question worth Rs 12,50,000.

Advertising

The question was, ‘Which lyricist holds the Guinness World Record for penning the most number of film songs?’ Options were–Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Sameer and Anjaan. Sai had the lifeline of Ask the Expert. But expert Rahul Dev, could not help Sai as he was unsure about the right answer and advised him to quit the game.

After taking quite some time, Sai decided to quit the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show. Upon quitting, he guessed the answer as Anjaan. But the correct answer was Sameer. Sai took home Rs 6,40,000.

Also read | KBC 11: The Rs 12,50,000 question that made Pawan Kumar quit Amitabh Bachchan show

Next on the hot seat was Padmashree awardee Sunita Krishnan who has been working against sex trafficking. She was joined by her husband Rajesh. During the episode, Sunita narrated stories of several women who have been the victims of this heinous crime. She shared she has saved over 22000 lives until now.