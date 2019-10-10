KBC 11: The question that prevented Madhuri Asati from winning Rs 25 lakh

In Wednesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Deepjyoti continued her game after winning Rs 12,50,000 in Tuesday’s episode. After answering the 13th question, she got stuck at the 14th question worth Rs 50 lakh.

Advertising

The question was, ‘Who was the first Indian director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, the brainchild of Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata?’ The options were- Dorabji Tata, CV Raman, Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Satish Dhawan.

Deepjyoti decided to not take a risk since she had no lifelines left and quit the game. She guessed Satish Dhawan as the answer, which was incorrect. The correct answer was CV Raman.

The next contestant on the hot seat was Madhuri Ramesh Asati from Pusad, Maharashtra. She played swiftly and won Rs 12,50,000. But she walked away with only Rs 3,20,000 after giving the wrong answer to a question worth Rs 25 lakh.

Madhuri Asati stood on her own two feet with her head held high, doing a great job for herself. Watch how she fares in the game on #KBC11, tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Nz6JIR0M6i — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 9, 2019

Also read | KBC 11: The Rs 12,50,000 question that made Shailesh Bansal quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Advertising

The question was, ‘The planet Saturn’s atmosphere primarily consists of which gas?’ The options were–Helium, Methane, Hydrogen and Ammonium. After taking a lot of time, Madhuri gave the answer as Methane, which was incorrect. The correct answer was Hydrogen.

Until now, the show has got only two crorepatis – Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade, who won Rs 1 crore each. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 airs at 9 pm from Monday-Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.