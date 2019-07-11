Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 teaser: Amitabh Bachchan motivates you to stick to your beliefs

Sony Entertainment Television has unveiled the theme for this year’s Kaun Banega Crorepati campaign. The channel shared a teaser of the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show and revealed the title of the campaign as ” ‘विष्वास है तो उस पर खड़े रहो #अड़ेRaho” (If you believe in something, stick to it).

In the video, we see a young girl expressing her wish of taking care of the family business instead of getting married and starting her own family. She is criticised and taunted for her belief but later is accepted as she becomes successful in her endeavour. The voiceover by Big B hints at how society starts to pull you down when your thoughts are not at par with the society standards.

The promo ends with Senior Bachchan giving the moral of the story as, “‘विष्वास है तो उस पर खड़े रहो #अड़ेRaho” (If you believe in something, stick to it). Just like all the previous seasons of the quiz show, this year’s campaign has also been conceptualised and written by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

Amitabh Bachchan had also shared his look from the promo shoot on his official blog. He also mentioned that the show will premiere in the first week of August. “.. and another day cometh to an end .. a day off from the prosthetics on legal account, but driven by work on another prospect .. the KBC promo .. that shall al begin by August 1st week ..” the 76-year-old actor wrote along with the photos.

Registrations for the latest season of the show opened on May 1 and continued over a period of few weeks. Sony TV flashed registration questions which could be answered by logging in to the Sony LIV app or through SMS and IVR.

While shooting for the registration promo, the Badla actor had written on his blog, “So prep for KBC starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year. Its 2019 and it all began in 2000. 19 years and a gap of about two years when it did not happen for me. But 17 years is a lifetime and a life time that was given a lifeline by you.”