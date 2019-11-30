KBC 11: The Rs 25 lakh question Sukhwinder Kaur failed to answer on Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Sukhwinder Kaur went back home with Rs 12,50,000 intact. Sukhwinder Kaur went back home with Rs 12,50,000 intact.

The 11th season of the popular reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati came to an end on Friday after a successful run of over three months. The Amitabh Bachchan hosted show’s finale featured the last contestant of the season Sukhwinder Kaur.

Sukhwinder Kaur was going fine until the thirteenth question of the game. She had used her first lifeline — audience poll — for answering the sixth question. She used the 50:50 lifeline to answer the next one. Next, she used the ask the expert lifeline to answer the tenth question and progressed. To answer the twelfth question for Rs 12,50,000, she used her last lifeline and answered it correctly.

However, she was unable to answer the thirteenth question for Rs 25,00,000.

The question was – Which Nobel peace prize-winning non-governmental organisation was founded by Peter Benson in 1961 in Britain? The options were – PETA, Doctors Without Borders, Red Cross and Amnesty International.

Since Sukhwinder was out of lifelines, she decided it was safer to quit the show. She went back home with Rs 12,50,000.

After she quit, it was Karamveer Sudha Murty’s turn to sit at the hot seat. The Infosys Foundation chairperson played the game and went on to win Rs 25,00000.

She also shared her journey, especially her family’s adverse reaction when she applied for engineering, a field that was considered a domain solely for boys. “The college that I had applied to accommodated 600 students in total. And the batch that I was in had 599 boys and 1 girl which was me. The principal had to give me admission based on my marks. However, the admission came with a few clauses. I had to wear a saree through the course of engineering degree. I wasn’t supposed to go to the college canteen. I couldn’t talk to any boy in the college. The first clause wasn’t an issue for me and the second clause was the easiest – the canteen was so bad I anyway didn’t want to eat there. The third clause I strictly maintained for a year because after that the results came and since I was the rank holder, the boys started talking to me,” she shared.

