Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Has Sanoj Raj won Rs 1 crore?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has been enriching our knowledge and making dreams come true for over 19 years now and it seems the show has added another 1 crore winner to the list. Sanoj Raj from Jehanabad, Bihar took the hot seat on Thursday’s episode.

It was Sanoj’s lucky day as he became the last contestant from the batch of 10 contestants that appear on Monday to compete in ‘Fastest Fingers First’. With four others to compete against, Sanoj won the qualifier round by answering the question in mere three seconds.

Sanoj Raj then proceeded towards the hot seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. He introduced Amitabh Bachchan to his father and uncle who were there with him as his companions in the studio.

A curious Amitabh quizzed Sanoj about his name and he explained that it means ‘abandonment’. Big B then asked that if it could also mean satisfaction and if he was satisfied with his life. Sanoj replied that he was happy, but not satisfied and perhaps after the day’s game, he would be satisfied.

Sanoj then went on to talk about his aspirations. He is presently preparing for his UPSC exams as he wants to becomes an IAS but that is also a means towards an end. The Bihar boy ultimately wants to work for the betterment of society. He is quite conscious of the environment and encourages recycling.

In his introductory clip, we were shown that Sanoj Raj comes from a family of farmers and lives in a 13-member household. He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree.

Sanoj shared that he has a speech defect where he can’t pronounce the sound ‘L’ comfortably. Sanoj also writes poetry and when Mr Bachchan asked him to share a few lines, Sanoj did so without hesitation.

As soon as the game started, Sanoj started answering questions without any delay. He answered four questions by the end of the day’s play winning Rs 5,000. All his lifelines were still safe.

But what caught the audience’s attention was the preview for Friday’s episode that was shown at the end of yesterday’s episode. Here, Amitabh Bachchan asks him if he is ready to answer the 16th question of the game that could lead to Sanoj winning win Rs 7 crore.

Get to know Sanoj Raj better, and watch him take the Hotseat and advance his way through the game on #KBC, tonight at 9 PM @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/EfDiwlEgPI — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 12, 2019

So does that mean that Sanoj has won Rs 1 crore?

It is still to be seen how Sanoj finishes the game. If he has won Rs 1 crore and chooses to answer the question for Rs 7 crore, he cannot use any lifelines as per the rules of the game. Also, if answered incorrectly, he could straight away fall to Rs 3,20,000. He could answer correctly and win Rs 7 crore or choose to quit and walk away with Rs 1 crore.

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 today at 9 pm to find out how Sanoj Raj finishes the game.