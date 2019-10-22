KBC 11: The Rs 6,40,000 question that resulted in Sumit Tariyal losing the Amitabh Bachchan show

Monday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 hosted police constable Sumit Tariyal from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He won Rs 3,20,000 with the help of three lifelines and moved on to eleventh question worth Rs 6,40,000.

The eleventh question was ‘If men play for the Thomas Cup in badminton, which event do women compete in?’ Options were–Solheim Cup, Fed Cup, Uber Cup and Davis Cup. Sumit chose Davis Cup as the answer and didn’t use his last lifeline ‘Ask the Expert’.

The correct answer was Uber Cup.

With this, Sumit walked home with Rs 3,20,000.

The next contestant to take the hot seat was Akash Garg, a student from Chandigarh. He won Rs 80,000 in Monday’s episode and will continue to play on Tuesday.

Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.