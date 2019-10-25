KBC 11: The Rs 50 lakh question which made Kumar Ranjan quit Amitabh Bachchan show

Wednesday’s rollover contestant Kumar Ranjan resumed playing Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 in Thursday’s episode. He played well and reached the 14th question worth Rs 50 lakh. But with no lifeline in hand, he couldn’t answer it and decided to quit the show.

The question that made Ranjan quit the show was, ‘Which ruler wrote, “Risala Dar Khat-i-Tarz-Muhammadi”, a treatise on calligraphy?’ Options were–Wajid Ali Shah, Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan, Ranjit Singh. With no clue about the right answer, Ranjan decided to leave the show and take home Rs 25 lakh.

Upon quitting, Ranjan guessed the answer as Wajid Ali Shah which was incorrect. The right answer was Tipu Sultan.

After Ranjan, the next contestant to take the hot seat was Dr Sushil Kumar Makhija from Nagpur, Maharashtra. He won Rs 20,000 until the day’s end. He will resume the game on Friday’s episode which would also be the Karamveer special episode.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.