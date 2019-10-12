KBC 11: The Rs 25 lakh question that made Sunny Prajapati quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Thursday’s rollover contestant Sunny Prajapati from Maharashtra resumed the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 on Friday. After winning Rs 40,000 on Thursday, Sunny played well until the thirteenth question worth Rs 25 lakh.

The thirteenth question was, ‘Which Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha went on to become president of India?’ Options were–Varahagiri Venkata Giri, Pratibha Patil, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Dayal Sharma. Sunny took his time before he decided to quit the show. He walked away with Rs 12,50,000.

Since Amitabh Bachchan asked Sunny to guess the answer, he guessed Zakir Hussain, which was incorrect. The correct answer is Pratibha Patil.

The rest of the episode celebrated the achievements of para-athlete Deepa Malik and para-badminton athlete Manasi Nayana Joshi on the occasion of International Day of Girl Child. Both of them won Rs 25 lakh by the end of the episode.

Also, Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons Amaan and Ayaan were invited to celebrate senior Bachchan’s 77th birthday.