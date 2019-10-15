KBC 11: The Rs 25 lakh question that made Nimita Raut quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

On Monday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Nimita Raut from Thane, Maharashtra took the hot seat. Working with Teach For India, Nimita impressed host Amitabh Bachchan with her prompt responses to the questions and her quick decisions while playing the game. She played well until the 12th question which was worth Rs 12,50,00. But, she failed to answer the next question which could have won her Rs 25 lakh.

The question was, ‘Since its inception, which category of the Nobel Prize has been awarded every single year?’ Options were–Chemistry, Physics, Peace and Economics. With no lifelines left, Nimita decided to quit the show and took home Rs 12,50,000.

Upon quitting, Big B asked Nimita to guess the answer. She said Physics, but the correct answer was Economics.

The next contestant to join Big B on the hot seat was Akhilesh Kumar Ambesh from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. He won Rs 2000 until the hooter rang. Akhilesh will resume the game in Tuesday’s episode.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm from Monday to Friday.