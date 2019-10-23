KBC 11: The Rs 25 lakh question that made Akash Garg quit Amitabh Bachchan show

Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Akash Garg, a student from Chandigarh, answered the questions swiftly until the 13th question worth Rs 25,00,000. But the 13th question made him quit the Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show.

Advertising

The question was, ‘The Portuguese ship which was captured in 1961 during Operation Vijay was named after which general and Duke of Goa?’ Options were–Afonso de Albuquerque, Vasco da Gama, Pedro Alvares Cabral, Joao da Nova. Akash had two lifelines, 50-50 and Ask the Expert. But the expert for the day Richa Anirudh couldn’t guide him and 50-50 too was of no help.

Finally, Akash chose to quit the show and upon quitting, he guessed the answer as Vasco Da Gama which indeed was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Afonso de Albuquerque. With this, Akash took home Rs 12,50,000.

Also read | KBC 11: Toughest 10 questions that made contestants exit the Amitabh Bachchan show

Advertising

The next contestant to take the hot seat was Chandni Modi from Ahemdabad. She was winning Rs 12,50,000 but she got the answer of the 13th question worth Rs 25,00,000 wrong and she came down to Rs 3,20,000.

The question that made Chandni lose the game was ‘Who has been the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra so far?’ Options were–Sharad Pawar, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Devendra Fadnavis and Ashik Chavan. Chandni chose Devendra Fadnavis as the answer but the correct answer was Sharad Pawar.

However, despite playing well, Chandni had to take home only Rs 3,20,000.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.