KBC 11: The Rs 25 lakh question that Akhilesh Kumar got wrong on Amitabh Bachchan hosted show

Monday’s rollover contestant of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Akhilesh Kumar Ambesh from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh lost his two lifelines by the third question itself. Still, he managed to win Rs 12,50,000 by guessing answers. However, his guess didn’t work in the thirteenth question worth Rs 25 lakh and from Rs 12,50,000 he came down to Rs 3,20,000.

The thirteenth question was, ‘After which historical or mythological figure did Sri Lanka name its first satellite?’ Options were–Kuber, Buddha, Vibhishana, Ravana.

Akhilesh guessed Buddha as the answer which was incorrect. The correct answer was Ravana. The wrong answer prevented him from winning Rs 12,50,000 and he walked away with Rs 3,20,000 only.

The next contestant to take the hot seat was Gautam Kumar Jha from Adra, West Bengal. He is an engineer by profession. Until the hooter rang, he won Rs 10,000. He will resume the game in Wednesday’s episode.

Until now, the show has got only two crorepatis – Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade, who won Rs 1 crore each. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 airs at 9 pm from Monday-Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.