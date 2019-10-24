KBC 11: The Rs 12,50,000 question which made Pooja Jha quit Amitabh Bachchan hosted show

Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Pooja Jha from Delhi took home Rs 6,40,000. She chose to quit the game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan after she failed to answer the twelfth question worth Rs 12,50,000.

The question which Pooja couldn’t answer was, “Prince Arthur, son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, lends his name to which locality in Delhi?” Options were–Kingsway Camp, Windsor Place, Connaught Place, Friends Colony.

Upon quitting, Pooja guessed the answer as Connaught Place which was the correct answer. If she would have taken the risk, she would have won Rs 12,50,000.

The next contestant to take the hot seat was Kumar Ranjan who admits that he guessed the answer to the fastest finger first question and his guesswork brought him to the hot seat. In Wednesday’s episode, Kumar won Rs 10,000 and he will continue his game on Thursday.

Until now, three contestants, Gautam Kumar Jha, Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade, have won Rs 1 crore. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.