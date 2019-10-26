KBC 11: The Rs 12,50,000 question that Sushil Makhija failed to answer on Amitabh Bachchan show

Thursday’s rollover contestant Dr Sushil Kumar Makhija continued to play Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 with Amitabh Bachchan. After winning Rs 20,000 in Thursday’s episode, he started playing from the seventh question and played well until the eleventh question worth Rs 6,40,000.

Advertising

However, Sushil Makhija gave a wrong answer to the twelfth question worth Rs 12,50,000 and his winning amount came down to Rs 3,20,000.

The question that Makhija got wrong was, “Which of these is a pair of rakshasas who used to invite priests to a feast and kill them instead?” Options were–Khar and Dushan, Rahu and Ketu, Hiranyaksh and Hiranyakashipu, Ilvala and Vatapi.

Also read | KBC 11: The Rs 50 lakh question which made Kumar Ranjan quit Amitabh Bachchan show

Advertising

With no lifelines in hand, he guessed the answer as Khar and Dushan. But it was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Ilvala and Vatapi.

Next on the hot seat were the Karamveer special contestants, Dr Brijmohan Bharadwaj and Dr Madhuri Bharadwaj who have saved over thousands of lives through Apna Ghar, a house which shelters estranged people who suffer either from some disease or from poverty. They won Rs 12,50,000 by the end of the episode.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.