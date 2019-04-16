Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 registration to begin on May 1

Mark your calendar as Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to launch its eleventh season. The registration for the Amitabh Bachchan’s show is set to begin from May 1.

Sony TV on Monday released a teaser on Twitter. The caption of the video read, “Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain #KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen. @SrBachchan.”

In the 40-second video, a housewife is seen disheartened by every small thing in life. With nothing going her way, she supposedly doesn’t want to try any further. Big B then makes an appearance and persuades her to never stop trying, for the next one could bear the fruit of her perseverance.

From May 1, registration questions would be screened on Sony TV. The audience would then have to log in to Sony LIV app to give the right answer. Post that contestants would be called for an audition. And only the ones successful in the audition will get a chance to be on KBC, sharing the stage with Amitabh Bachchan.

This would be Amitabh Bachchan’s tenth outing as KBC host. He has hosted all seasons apart from the third season, which saw Shah Rukh Khan take over the hot seat. It is Big B’s unfazed charm and baritone voice that has made him synonymous with Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Earlier in February, the Badla actor had even shared few clips from a promo shoot on the sets of KBC.

Creative guru Siddharth Basu under his production company Big Synergy launched Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 with superstar Amitabh Bachchan as the host. The thespian, who made his TV debut with KBC, went on to make the show a historic success. Time and again, the show has managed to top TRP charts and also touch hearts with the many rags-to-riches stories of the contestants. Last season, Assam’s Binita Jain became the only contestant to cross all levels and take home Rs 7 crore as the prize money.