KBC 11 September 13 episode LIVE UPDATES: Sanoj Raj wins Rs 12,50,000

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’s latest episode is currently underway.

The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been edutaining us for almost two decades. The show is an Indian adaptation of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

As is apparent by all the hullabaloo on social media, the show’s popularity has not waned. The producers make small changes to the format once in a while to make it seem fresh to the audience. The promos of the show feature human interest stories, so the viewers feel connected with them.

The current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati began airing from August 19 this year.

Himanshu Dhuria won Rs 50 lakh recently on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. Talking about his experience on Amitabh Bachchan’s show, the 19-year-old aspiring pilot from Pune said, “It was amazing. One of life’s best moments. It was also the day when I experienced a lot of firsts – it was the first time I earned something on my own. I have never faced the camera or even applied makeup. Being a bad poser, I was quite reluctant with pictures but managed to somehow sail through. Before the shoot, the team did a couple of rounds of mock test so that we could get comfortable with the process. But I am really good with the phone. I chat all day long. So my fingers are quite fast (laughs).”