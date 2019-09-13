KBC 11 September 13 episode LIVE UPDATES: Sanoj Raj wins Rs 12,50,000

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’s latest episode is currently underway.
The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been edutaining us for almost two decades. The show is an Indian adaptation of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
As is apparent by all the hullabaloo on social media, the show’s popularity has not waned. The producers make small changes to the format once in a while to make it seem fresh to the audience. The promos of the show feature human interest stories, so the viewers feel connected with them.
The current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati began airing from August 19 this year.
Himanshu Dhuria won Rs 50 lakh recently on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. Talking about his experience on Amitabh Bachchan’s show, the 19-year-old aspiring pilot from Pune said, “It was amazing. One of life’s best moments. It was also the day when I experienced a lot of firsts – it was the first time I earned something on my own. I have never faced the camera or even applied makeup. Being a bad poser, I was quite reluctant with pictures but managed to somehow sail through. Before the shoot, the team did a couple of rounds of mock test so that we could get comfortable with the process. But I am really good with the phone. I chat all day long. So my fingers are quite fast (laughs).”
Sanoj Raj wins Rs 12,50,000
Sanoj Raj answers the 12th question correctly and wins Rs 12,50,000.
Sanoj Raj wins Rs 6,40,000
Sanoj Raj answers the 11th question correctly and wins Rs 6,40,000. He answered former Indian football captain Baichung Bhutia is from Sikkim.
Sanoj Raj wins Rs 3,20,000
Sanoj Raj wins Rs 3,20,000 by answering the tenth question correctly. The contestant used the flip-the-question lifeline.
Sanoj Raj wins Rs 160,000
Sanoj Raj answers the ninth question correctly and wins Rs 160,000.
Sanoj Raj wins Rs 80,000
Sanoj Raj answers the eighth question correctly by using the audience poll lifeline. He wins Rs 80,000.
Sanoj Raj wins Rs 40,000
Sanoj Raj answers the seventh question correctly and wins Rs 40,000.
Sanoj Raj wins Rs 20,000
Sanoj Raj answers the sixth question correctly and wins Rs 20,000.
Sanoj Raj wins Rs 10,000
Sanoj Raj answers the fifth question correctly and wins Rs 10,000.
Sanoj Raj to win Rs 1 crore today?
What caught the audience’s attention was the preview for Friday’s episode that was shown at the end of yesterday’s episode. Here, Amitabh Bachchan asks him if he is ready to answer the 16th question of the game that could lead to Sanoj Raj winning win Rs 7 crore.