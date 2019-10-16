KBC 11 LIVE UPDATES: Gautam wins Rs 25,00,000

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 could get its third crorepati in today’s episode. Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha is a rollover contestant who has already won Rs 40,000 on Tuesday’s episode. Today, he continues his journey on the hot seat. It seems like Gautam could be the third crorepati of the eleventh season f the show.
KBC 11 contestant Gautam Kumar Jha hails from Bihar and has been staying with his wife in West Bengal’s Adra for two years due to job transfer. He is a senior section engineer in the Indian Railways.
It is yet to be seen if Gautam can manage to walk away with the grand prize of Rs 7 crore or if he falls down to Rs 3,20,000.
Gautam wins Rs 25,00,000
The correct answer is Dalai Lama and Gautam wins Rs 25,00,000.
Gautam takes 50:50
In the 13th question, Gautam is asked - Which of the following persons has been bestowed with an honourary Canadian citizenship? The options are - Dalai Lama, Akshay Kumar, Kailash Satyarthi, Mother Teresa.
Gautam Kumar Jha shares his experiences from work
Gautam has a government job and he is telling Amitabh Bachchan about his work structure.
Gautam has only two lifelines left
Gautam has already used 'Audience Poll' and 'Flip the Question' lifelines. His lifelines 'Ask the Expert' and '50:50' are still left.
Gautam has now won Rs 12,50,000
In the 12th question, Gautam was asked 'Which one of these planets has a solid surface?' The correct answer was Venus.
Gautam Kumar wins Rs 6,40,000
In the 11th question, Gautam was asked - During the tenure of which PM was Chhattisgarh created from Madhya Pradesh? The correct answer is Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Gautam wins Rs 3,20,000
Gautam knows the correct answer to the tenth question and wins Rs 3,20,000.
Gautam wins Rs 1,60,000
In the ninth question, Gautam was asked - According to the Shiv Purana, who died by jumping into the pyre of a Yagya Kunda? The options were - Sati, Anasuya, Aditi, Arundhati. The correct answer was Sati.
Gautam takes his second lifeline
Gautam takes his second lifeline in the ninth question. He takes the lifeline 'Flip the Question'.
Gautam wins Rs 80,000
Gautam agrees with the audience poll. The correct answer is Writers' Building.
Gautam takes his first lifeline
In the eighth question, Gautam has to identify the image of the secretariat building in Kolkata. He takes the audience poll.
All lifelines intact
Gautam Kumar Jha continues the game. All his lifelines are still left.
