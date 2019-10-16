KBC 11 LIVE UPDATES: Gautam wins Rs 25,00,000

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 could get its third crorepati in today’s episode. Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha is a rollover contestant who has already won Rs 40,000 on Tuesday’s episode. Today, he continues his journey on the hot seat. It seems like Gautam could be the third crorepati of the eleventh season f the show.

KBC 11 contestant Gautam Kumar Jha hails from Bihar and has been staying with his wife in West Bengal’s Adra for two years due to job transfer. He is a senior section engineer in the Indian Railways.

Also read | KBC 11: Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha becomes the third crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show

It is yet to be seen if Gautam can manage to walk away with the grand prize of Rs 7 crore or if he falls down to Rs 3,20,000.

Viewers watching the episode can participate with KBC Play Along using the Sony LIV app.