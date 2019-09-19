Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 LIVE UPDATES: Will Babita Tade win Rs 1 Crore?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 today might get its second crorepati in the form of Babita Tade. Babita started her journey on the hot seat on Wednesday when she cleared the Fastest Fingers First round in just 6.45 seconds.

Babita Tade works as a mid-day meal cook and is fondly known as Khichdi Kaku among her students. She revealed on the show that she cooks for 450 students and earns Rs 1500 per month. Her husband, daughter and other family members accompanied her on the show.

At the end of Wednesday, Babita Tade had won Rs 10,000 with all her lifelines intact.

Sanoj Raj became the first crorepati of this season of KBC as he won Rs 1 crore. When he got the question for Rs 7 crore, Sanoj quit the show.

It is yet to be seen if Babita Tade can manage to become the second Rs 1 crore winner of the season or if she becomes the first winner of Rs 7 crore.