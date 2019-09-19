Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 LIVE UPDATES: Will Babita Tade win Rs 1 Crore?
KBC 11 live updates: Will Babita Tade become the second crorepati of the season after Sanoj Raj?
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 today might get its second crorepati in the form of Babita Tade. Babita started her journey on the hot seat on Wednesday when she cleared the Fastest Fingers First round in just 6.45 seconds.
Babita Tade works as a mid-day meal cook and is fondly known as Khichdi Kaku among her students. She revealed on the show that she cooks for 450 students and earns Rs 1500 per month. Her husband, daughter and other family members accompanied her on the show.
At the end of Wednesday, Babita Tade had won Rs 10,000 with all her lifelines intact.
Sanoj Raj became the first crorepati of this season of KBC as he won Rs 1 crore. When he got the question for Rs 7 crore, Sanoj quit the show.
It is yet to be seen if Babita Tade can manage to become the second Rs 1 crore winner of the season or if she becomes the first winner of Rs 7 crore.
Babita Tade is on the verge of winning Rs 7 Crore, but her ambitions with her winning amount are surprisingly humble and sweet. Find out what they are on #KBC, tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchanpic.twitter.com/vzh2JmQHwi
Sanoj Raj became the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 on September 13. After the show, Sanoj told indianexpress.com, "I was stunned for a moment. I couldn't believe it and couldn't even react. Just moments back I was sitting there waiting for my turn on the hot seat, and here I was the first crorepati of the season. I couldn't sleep the entire night thinking of this big moment in my life. I haven't decided how will I use the prize money and will thus hand it over to my father. He will plan it best."
"I have always considered Amitabh Bachchan as one of my idols. He is also my favourite actor along with Ayushmann Khurrana. It was a dream to even see him from a distance. So you can imagine how I felt sitting opposite him on the hot seat. I could speak to him and more importantly, he discussed my life. It was a very special moment," the IAS-aspirant added.
A sneak peek of tonight's KBC 11 episode
Babita Tade is all set to become Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11's second crorepati tonight.