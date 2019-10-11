KBC 11: The Rs 12,50,000 question that led to Surbhi Dave’s exit on Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Jamnagar’s Dr Surbhi Gunjan Dave made it to the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 on Thursday. A lecturer by profession, Surbhi played well until the twelfth question worth Rs 12,50,000, which, she failed to answer.

Advertising

The question for Rs 12,50,000 was – ‘Where in Gujarat was the Parsi holy fire kept for over 300 years before being shifted to Bulsar and in 1742 to Udvada, its present location?’ The options were – Navsari, Patan, Sanjan, Nadiad.

Surbhi gave Sanjan as the answer but it was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Navsari. She had already won Rs 6,40,00 but since she gave the wrong answer, she had to walk away with Rs 3,20,000.

Also read | KBC 11: The question that prevented Madhuri Asati from winning Rs 25 lakh

Advertising

The other contestant for the day was Sunny Prajapati from Maharashtra. He has won Rs 40,000 until the hooter rang. Sunny will continue to play in Friday’s episode. Also, the special episode will witness the celebration of senior Bachchan’s 77th birthday with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm from Monday to Friday.