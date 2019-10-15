KBC 11: Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha becomes the third crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show

In today’s episode of Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11, Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha will become the third crorepati of the game show and the third contestant to face the Rs 7 crore question. However, only time will tell if he manages to walk away with the big prize money of Rs 7 crore.

Advertising

The show’s official social media handle shared a glimpse of the man’s journey on KBC 11. It looks like by the time Gautam reaches the most important and final question of the game show, he will not be left with any lifelines. But will he take the gamble and make a calculated guess, or will he play it safe and choose to take home the impressive amount of Rs 1 crore?

The teaser of the show was shared on the social media with a caption that read, “All it’ll take is just one right answer for Gautam to be this season’s first contestant to win the Jackpot amount of 7 Crore. Catch the gripping moment on #KBC11 this Tuesday & Wednesday at 9 PM. @amitabhbachchan”

Previously, the two other contestants who managed to win Rs 1 crore on the show were Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.