Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 first impression: Amitabh Bachchan continues to charm as the host

The eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati kickstarted on August 19. The much-loved game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan continues to rule over the audience’s heart. And after watching the first two episodes, we know why…

On the premiere night, host Amitabh Bachchan opened the episode with a powerful poem that spoke about grit, determination and resilience. With the theme of ‘adey raho’ this season, Big B pressed on the importance of not letting go off one’s dream even when they are rebuked by people. While the superstar mouthed the words, the video featured some of the most important national heroes. As the host stepped into the swanky new set on the iconic KBC tune, the audience cheered loudly for him. After welcoming all in the new season, he introduced the first set of contestants that had a driver, a teacher, a gym trainer, a GST inspector among more.

The first fastest finger question got Anil Rameshbhai Jivnadi from Palitana on the hot seat. While talking about his hometown, Anil, who was an ex-gym trainer complained to Big B for not visiting the place. The thespian joked with him saying that once he wins seven crore, he will definitely come to his town. While Anil started on a positive note, he gave a wrong answer and ended up winning only Rs 10,000. The second contestant on the hot seat was an ayurvedic doctor named Chitrarekha Rathore, who jumped with joy after winning the fastest finger round. The episode ended with her as the carry forward contestant.

The second episode started on a nostalgic note with Amitabh Bachchan talking about his association with Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor shared that the show is like a record player for him that has his struggle and victories well stored in it and gives him the inspiration to do better. He said that KBC is also a photo album of memories that gives him the strength to smile in low moments. Big B also mentioned how every contestant on the show has made him believe that if one sticks to their beliefs, they can achieve anything. He carried on the game with Chitrarekha, who entertained all with her candid personality. After she quit at Rs 6,40,000, senior Bachchan welcomed Vivek Bhagat, a GST officer, who could only take home Rs 10,000 after giving a wrong answer. The next one on the hot seat was Saroj Sisodiya, a primary teacher from Rajasthan.

The most heartwarming part of Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to witness the contestants’ joy when they manage to reach the hot seat. Some break into a dance, while others start crying. Apart from getting a chance to win some money, they also cannot contain their excitement to see the man of their dreams -Amitabh Bachchan right in front of them. As for this game show host, even after ten seasons, it’s always a pleasure to watch him take charge. Big B is not only a charming, warm and fun host, he also has an inquisitive child in him that gets the contestants to open up about themselves. We don’t know how much of it is scripted, but it’s always fun to see him interact with the contestants in the most candid way. Bachchan, as a host, encourages and lauds the contestants and somewhere you feel that he also gives subtle hints when he knows they are set to give a wrong answer.

This year, the contestants and Big B also interacted on some pertinent issues in society. The first contestant Anil shared how he quit his job to nurse his elderly father. The host was impressed that in today’s time, when children leave their parents at old age home, a man is at the service of his dad. On the other hand, Chitrarekha spoke about how her dusky complexion became a problem to find a suitable partner for her.

As for Saroj, Big B lauded her husband to have not objected over her using her paternal surname. The primary teacher shared that since all her documents and accounts are in her original surname, the couple decided that it’s better if she continued with that.

Kaun Banega Crorepati launched 19 years ago, and even today, the show doesn’t seem a monotonous affair. In a time when most formats tend to get dated, the game show ignites excitement among all. One does miss the handing over cheques as with technological changes, Big B now transfers the winning amount directly in the bank account or the contestants waving cheerfully as the host introduces them before the fastest finger first round. But overall, KBC is a nostalgic ride and Amitabh Bachchan continues to impress as the charming host.