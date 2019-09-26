KBC 11: The 50 lakh-question that made Diwya Adlakha quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

On Wednesday’s episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, national level archer Diwya Adlakha, from New Delhi, won an impressive amount of Rs 25 lakh.

However, by the time she reached the 50 lakh-question, she had used all her lifelines. Diwya decided to bow out of the game after winning Rs 25 lakh, having played incredibly well till that point.

The question that resulted in her downfall was, ‘Which of these Mughal structures was known by the name ‘Rauza-i-Munawwara?’ The four options were Shalimar Bagh, Chini Ka Rauza, Humayun’s Tomb and Taj Mahal. Before walking out of the show, Diwya selected Chini Ka Rauza as the answer. But her guess was wrong as the correct answer was Taj Mahal.

After quitting the show, when Diwya Adlakha was asked what she would do with the money, the national level archer responded by saying that she would give all her money to her mother as she had sacrificed a lot in her life for Diwya’s sake.

Hotseat contestant Divya Adlakha is rightly praised by Amitabh Bachchan for being a pillar of support for her mom. Watch how far this determined young woman will go in the game on #KBC11, tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/0UlHwbvk9v — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 25, 2019

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 airs from Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.