Toggle Menu
KBC 11: The 50 lakh-question that made Diwya Adlakha quit Amitabh Bachchan’s showhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/kaun-banega-crorepati-11-diwya-adlakha-50-lakh-question-amitabh-bachchan-6029912/

KBC 11: The 50 lakh-question that made Diwya Adlakha quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

By the time she reached the 50 lakh-question, Diwya Adlakha had used all her lifelines. She decided to bow out of the game after winning Rs 25 lakh, having played incredibly well till that point.

kbc 11
New Delhi’s Diwya Adlakha won Rs 25 lakh before quitting the show.

On Wednesday’s episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, national level archer Diwya Adlakha, from New Delhi, won an impressive amount of Rs 25 lakh.

However, by the time she reached the 50 lakh-question, she had used all her lifelines. Diwya decided to bow out of the game after winning Rs 25 lakh, having played incredibly well till that point.

The question that resulted in her downfall was, ‘Which of these Mughal structures was known by the name ‘Rauza-i-Munawwara?’ The four options were Shalimar Bagh, Chini Ka Rauza, Humayun’s Tomb and Taj Mahal. Before walking out of the show, Diwya selected Chini Ka Rauza as the answer. But her guess was wrong as the correct answer was Taj Mahal.

Also read | KBC 11: The question that prevented Aditya Gulia from winning Rs 12,50,000

After quitting the show, when Diwya Adlakha was asked what she would do with the money, the national level archer responded by saying that she would give all her money to her mother as she had sacrificed a lot in her life for Diwya’s sake.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 airs from Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android