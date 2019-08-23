KBC 11 contestant Saroj Sisodiya: My husband’s encouragement got me to the hot seat

On Wednesday, Rajasthan’s Amitabh Bachchan with herSaroj Sisodiya impressed host knowledge, as she won Rs 6,40,000 on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The primary school teacher, on the show, also spoke about how women in her hometown are not allowed to step out of the house. And it’s because of her husband’s support and encouragement that she has a career apart from managing her household.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Saroj further shared, “My husband saw the passion I had towards the show. Even when we went out for dinners or family functions, I would sit quietly in a corner and participate in the play along. He has seen me stay awake late at night if I couldn’t find the answer to some questions. Even when the SMS costs were high and we did not have much to spend, he gave me a budget of Rs 5000 to try my luck on KBC. It’s because of his encouragement and support that I could reach the hot seat.”

For Saroj Sisodiya, the experience was an unforgettable one but she regrets not opening up to the host Amitabh Bachchan. “I am his biggest fan but when I sat opposite him, I couldn’t even speak. My husband reprimanded me why I got so shy (laughs). But overall this was a lifetime experience. Although the channel had restricted us not to share much about our time on the show, I couldn’t contain my excitement of meeting Amit ji. Every time someone asked me about him, I would jump in joy and share about my meeting.”

When asked how long has she been trying for KBC, Saroj shared, “From the time it started, I have been interested in the show. Although, then we did not have much idea about how the auditions happen. I always assumed that they have an internal setting and get people of their choice. Only recently, I understood more and my husband pushed me to participate in the show. I am so glad that I could reach the hot seat. Also, I hope people are now aware of what a stringent audition process happens before one gets to be in the top 10.”

The teacher also shared that once she received the call from KBC, she started brushing up her general knowledge. “We all know about current affairs thanks to newspaper, TV and internet, but I wanted to focus on Rajasthan, and it’s culture and history. I got limited time to prepare but I really mugged up everything about my state. I didn’t want to go wrong there,” she said with a smile.

Saroj lastly stated that being a teacher helped her expand her knowledge further. She also said, “Once you step out of the house, you meet new people and gain so much information. And any knowledge is never a waste, it will help us somewhere.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 airs on Sony TV.