KBC 11 contestant Himanshu Dhuria: Amitabh Bachchan really motivated me

On Tuesday, Pune’s Himanshu Dhuria won Rs 50 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The Amitabh Bachchan hosted show saw the upcoming pilot reach the crore mark. He quit as he was unsure about the answer. After his big win, Himanshu spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his stint on the game show.

“It was amazing, one of life’s best times. It was also the day when I experienced a lot of firsts – it was the first time I earned something myself. I have never faced the camera or even applied makeup. Being a bad poser, I was quite reluctant with pictures but managed to somehow sail through,” he shared about his experience on KBC.

The 19-year-old was applauded by host Big B for answering the fastest finger first in less than three seconds. When asked about the secret to his speed, the young man said, “Before the shoot, the team did a couple of rounds of mock test so that we could get comfortable with the process. But I am really good with the phone, chatting all day long. So my fingers are quite fast (laughs).”

Sharing that this was the first time he applied on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Himanshu said, “It was recently that I turned 18 and so I decided to go for it. Also, people usually assume that it’s all about an hour on the show, but in reality, it is a long process before one reaches the hot seat. When I got through the audition, I brushed up on current affairs as I did not know much about worldly affairs. I did not want to waste this big opportunity.”

When asked about his interaction with Amitabh Bachchan, Himanshu Dhuria said, “I am not someone who would get star struck but Bachchan sir is a charismatic personality. I was so nervous on the hot seat that I was literally shivering. And since I used my lifelines quite early in the game, I also got demotivated. Amitabh sir pushed me and really motivated me. It was actually because of him that I could go so far in the game.”

The pilot in making quit the game at 50 lakh as he was not confident of the crore question. Mentioning that he regrets not being the first crorepati of the season, Himanshu said, “Honestly, I did feel bad as somewhere I knew the answer. I have been thinking a lot about it and do feel that 50 lakh is also quite a lot of money. It would have been foolish to lose all the hard-earned money by taking a risk. The happiness and joy of success are much bigger.”

The student from Pune further shared how his participation has brought happiness to his family. “They are living the moment and are happily attending so many calls and messages. They have been so busy that they are even not taking my calls,” he concluded with a smile.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.