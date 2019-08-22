KBC 11 contestant Chitrarekha Rathore: Inspiring to see Amitabh Bachchan work

In Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Chitrarekha Rathore became the second contestant to reach the hot seat. The ayurvedic doctor from Chattisgarh won Rs 6,40,000 in the Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Chitrarekha shared that she has been trying to audition for the show from the time it launched in 2000. “The SMS cost used to be really high then but I would still try my luck. My mother used to tell me they only call people from big cities and I should let go off my craze for KBC. While I always wanted to be there, this year I made up my mind that I would be on the show. It was on my anniversary I received the call, and I jumped with joy. Although, all the while I was thinking that my husband was playing a prank on me.”

When asked if it was the love for quiz or KBC that she wanted to be on the show, she promptly said, “It was Amitabh Bachchan. I have been his fan for a long time and I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw him for real. I was so excited to just touch the superstar. He is so energetic and passionate at this age. It’s so inspiring to just see him work.”

Chitrarekha further shared, “I have always loved reality shows but since I can neither dance nor sing, KBC was a perfect choice for me. It is the only show where knowledge takes you places. Also, just like the theme of this season ‘Adey Raho’, I was determined to be on the show from a long time.”

When asked about her performance, the 31-year-old said, “I am happy with the monetary win but I don’t know why I spoke all things negative about my husband. He is a sweet man and I portrayed him as villain. Honestly, I couldn’t even think clearly sitting in front of Amit ji.”

Lastly sharing her family’s excitement, Chitrarekha said, “It was amazing as the whole family was sitting together to watch it. After every ad break my relatives were calling me. More than me, they were excited about me meeting Amitabh Bachchan. Also, now I have decided that I will put my pic with Big B on Facebook forever.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.