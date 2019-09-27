KBC 11: The Rs 12,50,000 question that made Anil Joshi quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

On Thursday, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 saw Anil Joshi on the hot seat. Joshi was the only contestant from the pool that answered the Fastest Fingers First question correctly. The 66-year-old contestant from Nagpur chose to quit the game when he was presented with the question for Rs 12,50,000.

The question was ‘Which river did the soldiers of Alexander refuse to cross during his Indian campaign, which caused the Greeks to withdraw?’ The options were – Sutlej, Chenab, Beas and Jhelum. Anil wasn’t sure about the answer and with no lifelines left, he chose to quit the game. Host Amitabh Bachchan reminded him that if he answered incorrectly, he would walk away with only Rs 3,20,000.

After quitting, he guessed the answer as Chenab which was wrong. The right answer was Beas.

At the end of Thursday’s episode, Jahida Riyaz Hundekar won the Fastest Fingers First round and became the last contestant from the pool to make it to the hot seat. She will be playing the game on Friday since the time was up before she started answering the questions.