Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting from August 5

Amitabh Bachchan will be back on the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 soon. The much-loved quiz show will begin airing on Sony TV from August 19. And as per sources, the megastar will kickstart shoot for KBC from August 5.

Advertising

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The stage is all set for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The shoot is set to start rolling from Monday. This time the schedule is quite packed and Big B will be shooting for two episodes in a day at the freshly erected studio in Mumbai. The team is quite kicked about the new season and looking to repeat the earlier success.”

Amitabh Bachchan recently wrapped up shoot for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow. The Shoojit Sircar film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

T 3241 – One film over .. “Gulabo Sitabo” .. now onto the next venture .. KBC .. !!

“अनवरत समय की चक्की चलती जाती है ” ~ HRB pic.twitter.com/VJVvdbdYhC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2019

The theme for Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 is ‘Adey raho’ (Be Determined). The channel released two teasers of the season that were conceptualised and directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. The videos showed how individuals face flak from family and society if they choose to tread on a different path. But the same criticism turns into appreciation if one manages to fulfill their dreams through determination and resilience. Big B gives out the message in the end, “Vishwas hai to uspe khade raho, adey raho (if you believe in something, stick to it).”

As per sources, not much has changed in the format this year. Last season, the makers introduced more visual elements in the show. From introducing audio-visual questions in the game to getting contestants to video chat with experts while using the ‘Ask an expert’ lifeline, the new changes have only made KBC more appealing.

Advertising

This year too, the channel has decided to host real-life heroes for the special episode ‘KBC Karamveer’. Last year, producer Siddharth Basu in a statement said, “KBC Karamveer will be featured as a tribute to these wonderful social change agents, who continue to work towards bringing about a change in the real transformation in society, with selfless dedication. They are truly an inspiration for many. The special episodes have been dedicated to the inspirational Karamveers, which will see real-life heroes play for a cause as they speak about their extraordinary lives and work.”

This will be Amitabh Bachchan’s tenth outing as KBC host. He has hosted all seasons apart from the third season, which saw Shah Rukh Khan take over the hot seat. It is Big B’s unfazed charm that has made him synonymous with Kaun Banega Crorepati.